Industrialist among 12 booked in alleged Baner land grab case

A land ownership dispute in Baner’s Tamhane Chowk area allegedly turned violent when a group of 25 to 30 people attempted to take possession of a plot, assaulted the complainant and his brother, and damaged an expensive mobile phone, according to a complaint registered with Baner police. Officials confirmed the case on Tuesday. Despite the court’s directions, the complainant alleged that around 3.30 am on Sunday, a group of people arrived at the site carrying sticks and other weapons. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police have booked an industrialist and 11 others for their alleged involvement in the case, besides 25 to 30 unidentified men and women in connection with the alleged assault and violence.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered on Sunday, complainant Omkar Sanjay Tamhane, 28, of Baner, stated that a civil dispute over the ownership and possession of approximately one acre of land near Tamhane Chowk has been pending between his father and the industrialist.

The complainant alleged that a Pune court had passed an order on May 25, 2026, restraining the industrialist from entering the disputed property or carrying out any construction activity there until further orders.

Despite the court’s directions, the complainant alleged that around 3.30 am on Sunday, a group of people arrived at the site carrying sticks and other weapons. The group allegedly brought an earth moving machine, iron angles, metal sheets and construction material, including cement, sand and gravel, in three tempos, along with equipment required to erect a temporary compound.

According to the FIR, the group immediately began digging pits around the perimeter of the land and installing iron angles and sheet fencing, allegedly with the intention of enclosing the property.

After being alerted about the activity, Tamhane reached the spot and questioned those carrying out the work. According to his complaint, some of the individuals present allegedly told him they were acting on the instructions of those later booked in FIR.

When Tamhane began recording the activity on his mobile phone, the situation allegedly escalated. The complainant alleged that members of the group attacked him with sticks and wooden rods. Hearing the commotion, his brother Swaraj Tamhane rushed to the spot and was also allegedly assaulted. Both brothers sustained injuries and were admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Baner for treatment.

The complaint alleged that during the assault, one of the attackers struck Omkar’s mobile phone, valued at around ₹1.5 lakh, with a stick, causing damage. The phone was allegedly used to record video evidence of the activity at the site when it was damaged.

Chilumula Rajnikanth, deputy commissioner of police, Zone IV, said, “A civil dispute case has been filed. The opposing party had obtained a restraining order from the court. We have warned both parties, and further investigation is underway.”

No arrests had been announced till late Tuesday evening.