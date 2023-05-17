Pune techie arrested for stealing mobiles from exam centre

The city police have arrested a 24-year-old IT professional in an alleged mobile theft case, said police officials. The city police have arrested a 24-year-old IT professional in an alleged mobile theft case, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused working at a private company has been identified as Rushikesh Prabhakar Patil of KK Market area. According to the police, Patil was arrested for his alleged involvement in stealing mobile phones and bags from students appearing for competitive exams in Pune.

The accused used to frequent the examination centre at the digital hub in Ramtekdi and discreetly pilfer mobile phones and other valuables from students’ bags left outside the rooms. The thefts came to light when one student found his bag missing and another mobile phone. The affected students filed a complaint at Wanowrie police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a trap and apprehended the suspect, who was riding a bike, identified through a CCTV camera footage. A stolen mobile phone was recovered from the accused’s possession. A police team conducted a search and discovered additional stolen items, including mobile phones, scientific calculators, and one bag, from the suspect’s residence. The police also seized the bike used in the criminal activities, along with stolen goods valued at ₹94,000.

A police case has been registered against the accused under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).