Kirloskar Vasundhara flags off student mission at Sant Tukaram School Pashan
The mission’s aim is to restore the Ram Nadi, nearest to its former state of continuous pure flow, and to bring back the glory of this small and once beautiful river
The Kirloskar Vasundhara Ramnadhi Restoration Foundation on Thursday flagged off its one-year student mission at the Sant Tukaram School Pashan as part of its Ram Nadi restoration mission. In the introductory session on Thursday, students were briefed about the Ram Nadi, its origins, the importance of caring for it, and what they and the foundation would be doing together in the coming year.
The mission is an initiative by Kirloskar Vasundhara along with 12 other environmental organisations. Kirloskar Vasundhara began work in 2019 and in 2020, it began its student mission. Under its student mission, Kirloskar Vasundhara has incorporated 33 colleges, 25 schools, 100 environmental experts, local politicians and other residents. The organisation’s website defines the aim of the mission as: “The mission’s aim is to restore the Ram Nadi, nearest to its former state of continuous pure flow, and to bring back the glory of this small and once beautiful river.”
An official on condition of anonymity said, “The 19.20 km long river has been divided into nine stretches of around 2 km each. And each stretch has been allotted three colleges. For 2022-2023, we have created a 40-point programme for the children. It includes: cleaning the water body; natural farming; workshops on filmmaking; and competitions like elocution, photography and painting. After Diwali, they will have essay writing and the treasure-from-track competition. In this competition, students will be encouraged to create artefacts from garbage they retrieve from in and around the Ram Nadi. For natural farming lessons, the school authorities will be requested for some land near their schools.”
“In the second stage of the mission namely ‘Ram Nadi Parikrama’, students will visit the river. This will help them later when they are taught to make films on the ailing river. Finally in January or February, there will be a three-day ‘Green Fest’ wherein the films, plays, skits and other things produced by the students will be screened. And the artefacts they create for the treasure-from-track competition will be exhibited. On the last day, they will have a valedictory ceremony,” the official said.
Virendra Chitrav, coordinator of the mission, said, “We believe that school children are the strongest catalyst between the Ram Nadi restoration mission and the society. In our initiative, we have adopted 1.5 lakh students. When we teach them, they in turn educate their families about the cause.”
“One of the programmes is ‘cleaning from home’. This means encouraging the children to shift to sustainable practices that do the least harm to nature. It could be educating them on alternatives to normal toothpastes, soaps or detergents. During Covid-19, we painted about the sad reality and what our mission was doing on the walls of the schools. We did six to seven paintings in each school,” said Chitrav.
Jayashree Hande, who teaches at Sant Tukaram Primary School, said, “Today’s introductory programme was really informative. Even though most students are from near the Ram Nadi , they don’t know much about the river. Anil Gaikwad, who is the coordinator of this event, is very familiar with the kids here. Before the lockdowns, he coordinated with us for cleaning the banks of the river.”
The mission has already accomplished tasks such as setting up of Pune’s first lotus lake at the Khatpewadi lake, reed bed near the Someshwarwadi temple in Pashan and so on. The Ram Nadi begins in the Sahyadris and flows through Bhukum, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Pashan, Aundh and Baner before joining the Mula river in Pune. “There are almost 4 lakh citizens living around the river. And it is also the Khatpewadi lake, Manas lake and Pashan lake. We intend to influence them to protect the Ram Nadi . Next year, 15 schools from the zilla parishad will also be added to the plan,” said Chitrav.
-
24x7 water scheme: Bulk meters in slums to estimate usage
Though the Pune Municipal Corporation is not installing meters in slums under the 24x7 water scheme, it plans to supply water through bulk meters and assess usage in these areas. City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “To estimate water usage in slums, we will install bulk meters.” PMC officials claim that residents will get less water bill than existing ones after installation of meters.
-
Anxious Borivali residents on house-hunt
Mumbai “We will roam like gypsies now with our belongings, as we do not have anywhere to go,” said a resident of Trilok Kripa CHS Ltd, Daksha Shah, in Borivali (east). The R-central ward sent notices to eight buildings in Borivali, asking residents to vacate their homes in seven days, after the structures were declared dangerous. This was in the aftermath of the collapse of Geetanjali CHS last week. Each flat approximately measures 520sqft.
-
PMPML hands over Punyadasham bus service to contractors
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has decided to give out on a contract basis its small midi buses aka Punyadasham buses that were running only in the peth areas for ₹10 per ticket. Whereas commuter groups are unhappy as PMPML is now giving out most of its buses on contract. Whereas the PMPML will have to pay for a minimum 140 km of distance travelled by each such bus running on the road.
-
Expedite development works in Ayodhya: CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor coming up in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and gave directives for expediting all development works being carried out in the temple town. “Work on Lata Mangeshkar crossing and making Ayodhya a solar city should be expedited while facilities for pilgrims should also be developed at a faster pace,” he said.
-
Ludhiana MC seals 5 commercial properties as owners fail to pay property tax
Cracking down on defaulters, fund-starved municipal corporation on Wednesday sealed five commercial properties, in the areas falling under Zone-B of MC, whose owners failed to pay property tax to the civic body. The properties were situated in Mahindra colony, Baba Gajja Jain colony, Sherpur chowk, Janakpuri and Industrial area. MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary had directed the staff to take strict action against defaulters.
