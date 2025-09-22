Koyta gang strikes again, robs Pune housing society watchman

The notorious Koyta gang struck again, this time late on Saturday night at Venkatesh Sarovar Society in Sainagar, Kondhwa. As they could not break through the securely locked society gate, the criminals went to the parking lot, where they came across the watchman. Threatening him with weapons, they took off with his two mobile phones and cash. CCTV footage shows the gang carrying large knives and an air gun. After studying the crime scene, Kondhwa police have formed a special task force to smoke out the gang, which has been striking terror in the city neighbourhoods, of late. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After studying the crime scene, Kondhwa police have formed a special task force to smoke out the gang, which has been striking terror in the city neighbourhoods, of late.

Senior inspector Vinay Patankar, Kondhwa police, said arrests will be made soon in the case. “No one will be allowed to take law into their hands. We will take strict action against all those who defy the law,” he added.