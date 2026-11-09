Leopard involved in one death, two attacks captured after 14-day op in Ahilyanagar

An elusive leopard – suspected to be responsible for three attacks, including the death of a 55-year-old farmer and injuries to a minor boy and a woman – was captured by the forest department in Nevasa on November 5 after an intensive, 14-day search operation involving forest officials, veterinary experts and a wildlife rescue team. The leopard was tranquilised using a dart at around 5.30 pm on November 5 and subsequently secured by the rescue team. Its capture brought relief to residents who had been living in fear following a series of attacks in the area over the past few weeks. The captured leopard is estimated to be around six to eight years’ old. Some of its teeth are missing, while others show signs of wear-and-tear. (HT PHOTO)

The first incident occurred on the night of October 17, when Suresh Dadasaheb Ahire, 55, was attacked while sleeping in the open near a structure storing onion in his field. He died in the attack. In another incident at the end of October, a boy, 16, was attacked while he was out jogging in the morning. A third attack took place on November 5, when a woman, 40, sleeping in an open cattle-shed was attacked. She sustained serious injuries after the leopard reportedly grabbed her by the head and neck, and tried to drag her away.

The repeated incidents triggered panic among residents, prompting the forest department to intensify efforts to locate the animal. However, identifying the particular leopard responsible for the attacks proved challenging as the area has extensive sugarcane and cotton cultivation along with adequate water availability. The dense vegetation provided suitable cover for leopards, making it difficult to track their movement. The possibility of multiple leopards being present in the area also complicated the search.

Forest officials launched an extensive search operation, deploying trap cameras and drones to monitor leopard movement. A rescue team from the ManWithIndies Foundation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, also assisted the department. During the initial phase of the operation, another leopard was captured in a cage after nearly 13 days of efforts. However, officials could not establish whether or not it was the same animal responsible for Ahire’s death and the earlier attack on the minor boy.

The subsequent attack on the woman on November 5 further heightened concerns, and led to renewed efforts to identify the animal involved. During technical surveillance, the team spotted the suspected leopard resting in a cotton field nearby. Its repeated movement around the same residential premises helped the team narrow down its whereabouts. Thereafter, forest officials positioned a cage and deployed a veterinary team along with rescue personnel to the identified location. Under the guidance of deputy conservator of forests Dharmveer Sal Vitthal and the leadership of forest range officer Avinash Telore, the team carefully monitored the animal’s movements.

Ashish Joshi, president of the ManWithIndies Foundation, said that the captured leopard is estimated to be around six to eight years’ old. Some of its teeth are missing, while others show signs of wear-and-tear. Joshi cautioned residents against assuming that the threat has completely disappeared following the capture of this animal. “People should avoid sleeping outdoors at night, ensure that children are not left unattended, and keep their premises adequately lit. If a leopard is spotted, residents should not attempt to chase or approach it, and should immediately inform the forest department,” he said.