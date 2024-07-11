Liquor smuggling racket busted by state excise 

State Excise officials from Saswad Division, Pune, uncovered a major smuggling operation involving liquor disguised as cosmetics. Acting on confidential information, a team of excise officials conducted raids on trucks and seized liquor boxes worth ₹1.51 crore. The liquor, originally intended for sale exclusively in Goa, was valued at ₹ 1.28 Crore and found without necessary transport documentation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action was conducted on July 10, near Khed Shivapur along the Pune-Satara highway.

During the operation, authorities intercepted a suspicious 14-wheeler truck near Hotel Jagdamba. Upon inspection, they made a startling discovery of 79,680 bottles of 180 ml capacity and 6,480 bottles of 750 ml capacity of Royal Blue Malt Whiskey. The liquor, originally intended for sale exclusively in Goa, was valued at ₹ 1.28 Crore and found without necessary transport documentation.

The Saswad state excise division has initiated legal proceedings under sections 65(a)(e), 80, 81, 83, 90, 103, and 108 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, highlighting the state’s stringent stance against illicit liquor trade. This action underscores the commitment to uphold legal regulations and deter unlawful activities in the region.