MADC warns job seekers against fake offers in Amravati airport’s name

PUNE: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC) has warned job seekers against fraudulent recruitment offers being circulated in the name of Amravati Airport, cautioning citizens against paying money to individuals or agencies promising jobs.

MADC warns job seekers against fraudulent recruitment offers circulated in the name of Amravati Airport cautioning citizens against paying money to individuals or agencies promising jobs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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In a public notice issued last week, MADC flagged concerns over unauthorised recruitment activities and urged job seekers to verify employment-related advertisements and appointment letters through its official communication channels before acting on them.

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The company has also cautioned citizens against sharing one-time passwords (OTPs), bank account details or personal documents with unknown persons.

“We urge citizens to remain vigilant and not fall prey to individuals or agencies making unauthorised job offers in the name of Amravati Airport. Job seekers should verify all recruitment-related information through official MADC channels and must not pay money or share personal and banking details with unverified sources,” said Deepak Kapoor, director of MADC.

A job seeker who claimed to have been targeted by such a fraud, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “I was approached with an offer of a job linked to Amravati Airport and was led to believe that the opportunity was genuine. I trusted the person and paid money, but later became suspicious when I did not receive a proper confirmation or appointment letter.”

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