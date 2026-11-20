PUNE: The state government has decided to undertake a massive water conservation drive to combat the water scarcity that has beset nearly 90% of Maharashtra as a result of severe drought. It will include construction of 34.83 lakh groundwater recharge structures across the state by May 2027 and implementation of Jalyukta Shivar 3.0 in 18,000 villages. Through the scheme streams and drainage channels are deepened, and desilting is carried out in existing water bodies.

Pune, India - Feb. 27, 2018: Birds seen on Polluted mula Mutha river at Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state has also initiated a plan to rejuvenate rivers stretching 50 kilometers or more that remain dry during the non-monsoon periods.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The decision was taken through video conference between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil on Thursday. Senior IAS officers also participated in the meeting held at the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in Pune.

The comprehensive action plan includes enhancing ground water levels by ensuring every drop of rainwater is absorbed into the ground, reviving old water conservation structures and constructing new ones. “The state aims to complete the construction of 3,483,940 groundwater recharge structures by May 2027, under the Centre’s Jal Sanchay: Jan Bhagidari campaign,” said Fadnavis to the media after the meeting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, old water bodies will be revived, lakes repaired, farm ponds and recharge pits constructed, along with scientific planning and mapping of water conservation projects. The rural development, forest, public works, urban development, agriculture and water supply departments have been assigned responsibilities to carry out the tasks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, old water bodies will be revived, lakes repaired, farm ponds and recharge pits constructed, along with scientific planning and mapping of water conservation projects. The rural development, forest, public works, urban development, agriculture and water supply departments have been assigned responsibilities to carry out the tasks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“All projects will be scientifically planned and mapped,” the CM said.

The state has sought special financial assistance from the Centre for these works given the severity of drought, said the chief minister.

District collectors will coordinate the implementation of the works across departments. The forest department, for instance, will undertake construction of forest bunds and ponds, while rooftop rainwater harvesting systems will be promoted in private homes and government buildings by public works, urban development departments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The projects will be carried out by the respective departments through their budgetary allocations, while additional funds will also be mobilised through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The government will also encourage the use of legislators’ local development funds for water conservation and organise state-level awards and competitions to promote a sense of community.

Fadnavis also said that the third phase of the state’s flagship Jalyukta Shivar scheme will be implemented in 18,000 villages. To ensure its success, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and other schemes will be integrated to ensure effective water conservation, with scientific planning, mapping and implementation.

The CM also flagged fund utilisation under the Jal Jeevan mission, saying that the state will take steps to increase it to 50% by December.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Patil called for greater public participation in water conservation and stressed the need for scientific planning and technical expertise from institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) with regard to rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Patil said conservation cannot be left to the government alone and urged citizens to adopt rainwater harvesting in homes and farms.

Fadnavis said that the government will encourage elected representatives to use their local development funds for water conservation. State-level awards and competitions will also be organised to motivate villages to participate in the campaign. Progress will be reviewed regularly at the highest administrative levels to ensure that the May 2027 target is met.