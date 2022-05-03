Maha Vikas Aghadi deserved 18 plots in last two years allege AAP

PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had dereserved more than 18 plots which are marked for schools, gardens and other public amenities alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Vijay Kumbhar on Tuesday.

Kumbhar said, “AAP sought the information under Right To Information (RTI). It was found, that in the past two years, the MVA dereserved 18 plots in the state including one land at Kothrud. Ideally, these lands are marked for citizen amenities, however, they have been converted to residential lands.”

“Many local bodies avoid to acquire the reserved lands due to various reasons like financial crises, legal issues and TDR crises. Sometimes, intentional delay is caused, so as the land owner can approach the court.” added Kumbhar

Kumbhar said that the AAP did not file an RTI for this information during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. But, the party is sure that the number of dereserved plots will be higher as in compassion to the MVA.