Maha Vikas Aghadi deserved 18 plots in last two years allege AAP
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had dereserved more than 18 plots which are marked for schools, gardens and other public amenities alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Vijay Kumbhar on Tuesday.
Kumbhar said, “AAP sought the information under Right To Information (RTI). It was found, that in the past two years, the MVA dereserved 18 plots in the state including one land at Kothrud. Ideally, these lands are marked for citizen amenities, however, they have been converted to residential lands.”
“Many local bodies avoid to acquire the reserved lands due to various reasons like financial crises, legal issues and TDR crises. Sometimes, intentional delay is caused, so as the land owner can approach the court.” added Kumbhar
Kumbhar said that the AAP did not file an RTI for this information during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. But, the party is sure that the number of dereserved plots will be higher as in compassion to the MVA.
-
Two tribal men lynched in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of killing cow
Congress MLA Kakodia, who has been sitting on a 'dharna' to protest the incident, claimed the attackers comprised Bajrang Dal members and called for a ban on the right-wing outfit. He said the kin of the victims should be given ₹1 crore each as well as government jobs.
-
Travel made faster from coast to Bengaluru from June 1
Travellers who frequent the coast from Bengaluru are in luck as the South Western Railway (SWR) has cut down the journey time of Kannur-Bengaluru Express by 20 minutes and Karwar-Bengaluru Express by 45 minutes from next month onwards. The Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express, which passes through Mangaluru Central and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. every day, will reach the city by 6:30 a.m. after June 1.
-
Pune district reports 45 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 210 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,498 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
‘Will take to streets if…’: MNS leaders warn after case against Raj Thackeray
Soon after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers at mosques, some leaders of the party have warned that they would hit the streets if further action is taken the MNS head. During a speech in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.
-
Bengaluru start-up partners with electric mobility provider in major EV push
In a major boost to the EV sector in Bengaluru, a local start-up called Log9 Materials has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd, which provides electric mobility service solutions to make easily accessible rapid charging batteries. Log9, which is a battery-technology and deep-technology start-up will be making RapidX batteries for Indeanta's two and three-wheeler EV platforms.
