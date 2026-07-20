Maharashtra eyes UP’s digital health model to modernise public hospitals

The Maharashtra Public Health Department is exploring the adoption of technology-driven healthcare initiatives from Uttar Pradesh, including a state-level digital hospital monitoring system, upgraded emergency care and public-private partnership (PPP) models, following a study visit to Lucknow by Health Services commissioner and National Health Mission (NHM) mission director Sanjay Katkar. The visit aimed to identify public health practices that could be replicated in Maharashtra to improve hospital administration, patient care and emergency response. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The visit aimed to identify public health practices that could be replicated in Maharashtra to improve hospital administration, patient care and emergency response. Officials said a report on the feasibility of implementing the initiatives will be submitted to the state government.

Katkar, accompanied by assistant director (Hospital Cell) Dr Basavaraj S. Lohare, visited Balrampur District Hospital and Lokbandhu Raj Narayan Joint Hospital. The delegation reviewed digital hospital management systems, PPP-run diagnostic laboratories, the low-cost e-Hospital Next Generation platform, model anti-rabies clinics, super-speciality intensive care units and Uttar Pradesh’s policy of providing treatment to all emergency patients without refusal.

A key focus was the HOPE Central Control Centre, which monitors district hospitals through a CCTV-based live surveillance network. Officials said a similar state-level command centre could help Maharashtra strengthen hospital security, monitor service delivery in real time and improve administrative oversight.

The delegation also reviewed Uttar Pradesh’s Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) programme, which promotes public health awareness, healthy behaviour and community participation. Officials discussed adapting elements of the programme to strengthen citizen engagement and preventive healthcare in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra team also held discussions with senior Uttar Pradesh NHM officials on digital hospital management, patient support services, emergency care, PPP models and future collaboration.

“The study visit provided valuable insights into several innovative healthcare initiatives being implemented in Uttar Pradesh. We will examine their feasibility in Maharashtra and submit a comprehensive report to the state government. Our objective is to strengthen public healthcare through technology, better management systems and citizen-centric services,” Katkar said.