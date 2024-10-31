Maharashtra polls: NCP factions clash across 41 seats

Fighting their first assembly polls separately after the split, the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions will face off in the Maharashtra state assembly elections across 41 seats, intensifying the battle for control. Significant face-offs include Ajit Pawar against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in Baramati. After his wife’s Lok Sabha defeat, Ajit is aiming to reclaim his influence. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Most of these contests — 21 seats — will be held in western Maharashtra, the traditional stronghold of NCP, with both factions vying for dominance. The remaining key clashes include seven seats in Marathwada, five in Vidarbha, three each in Mumbai-Thane and north Maharashtra, and two in the Konkan region.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said, “Already judgement of various institutes has been given on NCP split like party name and symbol. However, the votes polled will answer the question of who is popular, and the party cadre is with which faction. To counter the remark by Ajit that Pawar Saheb is the past of the NCP and he is the future of the party, the latter has fielded some new young faces. It will be interesting to see how people are responding to these narratives.”

Other notable battles include Beed and Yeola, where OBC leaders and cabinet ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde are in the fray, highlighting the caste dynamics at play. In Indapur, Ajit’s ally, Datta Bharne, faces Harshvardhan Patil, who recently defected from the BJP to join the Sharad Pawar faction.

Following the split in July 2023, majority of NCP legislators joined the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, with Ajit taking up the deputy chief minister role alongside Devendra Fadnavis. In February 2024, the Election Commission awarded the NCP name and symbol to Ajit’s faction. The Sharad Pawar-led group is now officially known as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The internal rivalry has reshaped Maharashtra’s political dynamics. The factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are locked in a fierce struggle, leading to confusion among party loyalists and possibly weakening their prospects. Rivals are watching closely, ready to exploit the divide.

As the campaign heats up, both sides have traded allegations to assert their claim as the legitimate NCP. Analysts see this internal showdown as pivotal for NCP’s future in Maharashtra’s competitive political arena.

Observers suggest the factions need to resolve their differences quickly or risk ceding ground to their opponents. With election day approaching, both factions face mounting pressure to find unity to bolster their chances and sustain the party’s relevance.