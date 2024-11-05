Maharashtra polls: Two booked for violation of model code of conduct in Sangli

The Tasgaon police on Monday booked two individuals allegedly linked to the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) for distributing cash and Diwali faral packets in Tasgaon, Sangli district, in poll code violation. A non-cognizable offence has been registered against Sachin alias Babaji Ganpatrao Patil and Babasaheb alias Khandu Nivrutti Kadam under Section 172 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 7:20 pm on Sunday in the Sathenagar area of Tasgaon, following a rally held by NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Patil.

The police received complaints from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against NCP (SP) workers allegedly distributing cash packets and Diwali faral to attract voters.

When police arrived, BJP leaders claimed they had detained the accused and handed them over to the flying squad. Officers seized 16 packets, each containing six ₹500 currency notes. Another packet contained as many as 111 ₹500 notes, along with a mobile phone.

Shivprasad Prakash Bhise, a member of the district flying squad formed by the district election officer, said, “We received a call at the control room regarding alleged money distribution. During our investigation, we seized cash packets, and an offence has been registered according to protocol.”

Somnath Wagh, police inspector at Tasgaon police station, added, “Based on the flying squad officer’s complaint, we have registered the case, seized the cash, and initiated further investigation.”

Sanjay Kaka Patil, BJP candidate, alleged that one of the accused, a former corporator, was distributing money to the Matang community. He claimed, “The accused, known NCP (SP) workers, were trailing Rohit Patil’s rally in Sathenagar and distributing cash to residents.”

Sanjay also asserted that around 137 households received ₹3,000 each. “Tomorrow, I plan to disclose evidence of Rohit Patil offering money to my workers. We even have a recorded call, and we will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission,” he added.

Patil further claimed that Rohit Patil was present in the area during the alleged cash distribution.

In response, Rohit Patil refuted the allegations, calling them an attempt to tarnish his reputation. “These are false accusations. My opponents have pressured the accused to implicate me. The police and Election Commission will conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the truth,” he said.