Mahatransco plans 740-cr transmission project ahead of Purandar airport

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Mahatransco) has planned a ₹740-crore power transmission project in the Saswad-Kodit area to meet the anticipated electricity demand from the proposed Purandar airport.

The project envisages a 400/220 kV substation at Saswad with a total transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA. (HT FILE)

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The project envisages a 400/220 kV substation at Saswad with a total transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA. With a January 2028 completion target, the project aims to establish the transmission infrastructure ahead of the airport and associated development, including the proposed IT park and new industrial establishments.

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Milind Avtade, public relations officer at Mahatransco, said, “We have planned the project by taking into account the future electricity requirements of the Purandar region, particularly in view of the proposed airport and the industrial and urban development expected in the coming years”

The substation will have two interconnecting transformers, each with a capacity of 500 MVA, taking the total transformation capacity to 1,000 MVA. The project will also include a 125 MVAr bus reactor and other electrical equipment required for the transmission network. Provisions for future capacity expansion will allow the infrastructure to cater to rising demand as development progresses.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is expected to support not only airport operations but also the wider expansion of residential areas, commercial establishments, educational institutions, hospitals and industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is expected to support not only airport operations but also the wider expansion of residential areas, commercial establishments, educational institutions, hospitals and industries. {{/usCountry}}

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Mahatransco plans to implement the project through the tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism. Saswad Transmission Limited, a special-purpose company established for the project, was subsequently transferred to Mahatransco.

“The 400/220 kV substation at Saswad, with a total transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA, will help us meet the growing electricity demand and strengthen the reliability of power supply in the region,” Avtade said.