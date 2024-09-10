Man booked for smoking on Delhi-Pune flight 

puneletters@hindustantimes.com Even after instructions he allegedly used the lavatory for smoking purposes, violating the on-board safety norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune police booked a passenger from Delhi for allegedly smoking in the lavatory of a flight while the flight was heading towards Pune from Delhi. The incident was reported on Monday at around 12:30 am during a flight journey. The accused has been identified as Nakshab Jahangir (38), originally hailing from New Delhi and currently living at Baner, Pune. Police said the accused is an MBA graduate and working with a private company located in Pune.

As per the complaint filed by Pratik Prakash Pavale (31), a crew member of a private airline, the accused was travelling on a flight from Delhi to Pune. Even after instructions he allegedly used the lavatory for smoking purposes, violating the on-board safety norms.

“As per the information received from cabin crew, we have reported to the police station and filed a case against Jahangir,’’ said Pavale.

Ajay Sankeshwari, SPI at Vimantal police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections and issued notice against him.’’

A case has been registered at the Vimantal police station under BNS section 125 and section 25 of the Aircraft Rule 1937.