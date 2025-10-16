Man fighting legal battle over property for 27 years dies by suicide at court premises

PUNE: A 61-year-old litigant fighting a court battle over property dispute died by suicide on Wednesday in the Shivajinagar court premises. The deceased, police said, jumped off from the third floor of the new building at around 11:45am. In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 photo, words of encouragement are taped to a window next to Bassem, a volunteer, as he waits for calls at at Lebanon's Embrace, a mental health organization operating the national suicide prevention helpline in Beirut. Lebanon is entering its third month of protests, the economic pinch is hurting everyone, and the government is paralyzed. So people are resorting to what they've done in previous crises: They rely on each other, not the state. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) (AP)

Senior police inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi of Shivajinagar police station said, “A suicide note was recovered from his pocket, suggesting that he took the extreme step due to frustration over domestic issues and the delay in justice. Further investigation is underway.”

He added that the 61-year-old had been involved in a long-pending legal dispute over his ancestral property. His father had sold the land in the 1990s without his consent, prompting him to challenge the sale in court.

“In the handwritten note found on him, the deceased stated that his father had sold a piece of land without his consent, following which he had filed a civil case in 1997. He also mentioned that although his father had given him a portion of the land, his name was never included in the property documents,” said deputy commissioner of police from Zone 1, Hrushikesh Rawale.

The note further stated that his brother had constructed a structure on the disputed land, for which the deceased had obtained a stay order, which was later cancelled by the court.

“The deceased wrote that he had not received justice, which led him to take the extreme step of jumping off the new building at the Shivajinagar court,” said DCP Rawale.

The suicide note bore his signature and the date, along with other handwritten details.

Investigators said no hearing was scheduled in his case on Wednesday, but he still came to the court premises.

After reports of the suicide, police rushed to the spot and moved him to Sassoon General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

He is survived by a son and a daughter. He was reportedly earning his livelihood by renting out property in the Hadapsar area. His daughter has been called to record her statement as part of the ongoing probe.