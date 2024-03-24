 Man held for raping minor daughter - Hindustan Times
Man held for raping minor daughter

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Acting on a complaint of the survivor, Chandannagar police booked and arrested the complainant’s father on Friday

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 40-year-old father, officials said on Saturday, adding that an FIR has been registered against the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chandannagar Police Station has filed a case under POCSO sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Acting on a complaint of the survivor, Chandannagar police booked and arrested the complainant’s father on Friday. According to the police, the accused works as a vehicle driver and has been allegedly raping his daughter since 2022.

“Whenever she tried to resist him, the accused threatened to kill her,” said an official.

When the accused allegedly committed the crime again at around 8:30 am on Friday, the survivor approached the police station and filed the complaint.

Chandannagar Police Station has filed a case under POCSO sections.

