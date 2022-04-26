Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man killed, two injured in a fire at a tailor shop in Pune
pune news

Man killed, two injured in a fire at a tailor shop in Pune

PUNE A man was killed while two others were severely injured in a fire in Wadgaon Sheri on Monday night
Published on Apr 26, 2022 04:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A man was killed while two others were severely injured in a fire in Wadgaon Sheri on Monday night. The fire began at around midnight inside a tailor shop in which the three people were sleeping.

“The deceased man has sustained 90% burns. A woman and another man are injured. Of the two injured, the woman also has 90% burns and is critical while the man has 35% burns,” said a fire brigade official.

The source of the fire and the identities of the deceased as well as those injured could not be verified immediately.

