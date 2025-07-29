Man kills wife after she refuses to reconcile

A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a knife after she refused to return to live with him, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Khandvenagar, near Lohegaon. The accused, Prem Uttam Jadhav, a resident of Jintur in Parbhani district, was allegedly urging his wife to reconcile and return home. According to authorities, Mamta went to see Prem’s aunt on Sunday, where the accused confronted her and compelled her to return home with him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said his wife, Mamta Prem Jadhav, 21, had been living separately with her mother for the previous six months due to alleged mental harassment and addiction issues involving her spouse.

According to authorities, Mamta went to see Prem’s aunt on Sunday, where the accused confronted her and compelled her to return home with him. Mamta declined to accompany him, resulting in an altercation. In a moment of rage, Prem allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Mamta’s throat, killing her instantly.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene but was later arrested by VimanTal Police. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Mamta’s aunt, and further investigation is underway.