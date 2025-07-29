Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man kills wife after she refuses to reconcile

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 07:36 am IST

Police said his wife, Mamta Prem Jadhav, 21, had been living separately with her mother for the previous six months due to alleged mental harassment and addiction issues involving her spouse

A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat with a knife after she refused to return to live with him, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Khandvenagar, near Lohegaon. The accused, Prem Uttam Jadhav, a resident of Jintur in Parbhani district, was allegedly urging his wife to reconcile and return home.

According to authorities, Mamta went to see Prem’s aunt on Sunday, where the accused confronted her and compelled her to return home with him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to authorities, Mamta went to see Prem’s aunt on Sunday, where the accused confronted her and compelled her to return home with him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said his wife, Mamta Prem Jadhav, 21, had been living separately with her mother for the previous six months due to alleged mental harassment and addiction issues involving her spouse.

According to authorities, Mamta went to see Prem’s aunt on Sunday, where the accused confronted her and compelled her to return home with him. Mamta declined to accompany him, resulting in an altercation. In a moment of rage, Prem allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Mamta’s throat, killing her instantly.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene but was later arrested by VimanTal Police. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Mamta’s aunt, and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Pune / Man kills wife after she refuses to reconcile
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On