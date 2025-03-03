Man robbed at gunpoint in Mahalunge, two arrested 

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two accused for robbing a man at gunpoint near Y Junction in Mahalunge. The incident was reported on February 28 and the accused have been identified as Omkar Bisnare (24) and Atul Tambe (18) originally from Beed district. The accused snatched ₹ 2,200 from his pocket. When a passerby tried to intercept them, the accused threatened them with a country-made pistol. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On February 28, the victim Vilas Kaldone (50) a farmer from Bidarwadi in Khed was heading towards Bidarwadi when he was intercepted and robbed at gunpoint. The accused snatched ₹2,200 from his pocket. When a passerby tried to intercept them, the accused threatened them with a country-made pistol.

After this incident, police on night patrolling duty noticed suspicious movement of the Bisnare and brought him to the police station for further enquiry. At that time, the victim was in the police station to register his police complaint. The victim immediately identified the accused and informed the police about the incident.

Datta Jadhav, police sub-inspector said, “Omkar Bisnare was earlier booked in at least 15 cases and Atul was booked in at least four cases. Initially, Omkar was arrested by our patrolling team and was identified by the victim. Later his associate was arrested with a firearm and two live rounds.’’

A case has been filed at Mahalunge MIDC police station under BNS sections 309(6) 351(3),3(5) and section 3(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.