Pune: Ahead of the annual palkhi procession, mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Thursday directed the encroachment department to launch a special clearance drive. She also sought verification for a proposal to appoint encroachment inspectors through outsourcing. Mayor pushes for encroachment inspectors, dog parks

She further reviewed public health infrastructure and directed the civic administration to fast-track the upgradation of general hospitals, maternity units, and neonatal intensive care units.

“Citizens must receive efficient and quality healthcare services. The administration must ensure the timely completion of all public health works,” Nagpure said.

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) departments at the civic headquarters. Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur, encroachment department head Somnath Bankar and health chief Dr Nina Borade were among the senior officials present.

Nagpure also took stock of the stray animal management situation. She directed civic officials to publicly display the contact numbers of agencies appointed for pig control operations to improve citizen access and response.

Additionally, she directed the administration to create treatment facilities and shelter infrastructure for stray animals. She also asked officials to explore setting up a dedicated animal treatment centre in the city.

In a new proposal aimed at pet owners, she suggested developing ‘dog parks’ in the city.

The review meeting also covered water supply, drainage, and sewage treatment.