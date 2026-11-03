Pune: State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday reviewed the progress of the proposed Automated Testing Station (ATS), Automated Driving Testing Track (ADTT) and Road Safety Training and Research Institute, coming up on a 25-acre plot in Saswad, Purandar taluka.

Minister reviews progress of road safety centre in Saswad

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The integrated facility will bring together automated vehicle fitness testing, scientific assessment of driving skills and specialised training for motor vehicles department officials.

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The automated testing station will use sensors and cameras to assess the technical fitness of vehicles, including their braking systems, suspension, lights and emission levels. The system is expected to ensure objective and standardised vehicle inspections.

The automated driving testing track will evaluate applicants’ driving skills through a series of automated tests. These will include figure-eight and H-shaped tracks, uphill and downhill sections, and different turning manoeuvres.

During his inspection, Sarnaik emphasised the need to combine technology, trained personnel and effective enforcement to reduce road accidents.

“Reducing road accidents requires much more than merely enforcing traffic rules. We need to adopt modern technology, develop a well-trained workforce and follow a scientific approach towards road safety. My objective is to make this centre a national model that can set new standards in vehicle fitness testing, driver assessment and road safety training,” he said.

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