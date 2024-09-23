Minor detained with firearm in Katraj 

Pune police on Sunday detained a minor who was found in possession of a firearm and is linked to several criminal cases. The arrest occurred after authorities received a tip-off about the minor carrying a gun. Acting on the tip, a team of Bharti Vidyapeeth police laid a trap and detained a suspect from the area. According to police, the accused came to the area to meet his friend and landed in the police net. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During his search, police found a country-made pistol worth ₹35,000. According to police, the accused came to the area to meet his friend and landed in the police net. A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.