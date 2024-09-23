Menu Explore
Minor detained with firearm in Katraj 

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 23, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Pune police detained a minor with a country-made pistol linked to multiple crimes after a tip-off. An investigation is ongoing.

Pune police on Sunday detained a minor who was found in possession of a firearm and is linked to several criminal cases. The arrest occurred after authorities received a tip-off about the minor carrying a gun. Acting on the tip, a team of Bharti Vidyapeeth police laid a trap and detained a suspect from the area.  

According to police, the accused came to the area to meet his friend and landed in the police net. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, the accused came to the area to meet his friend and landed in the police net.

During his search, police found a country-made pistol worth 35,000. According to police, the accused came to the area to meet his friend and landed in the police net. A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under relevant sections and further investigation is going on. 

