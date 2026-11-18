PUNE: Independent MLC from Nashik division Satyajeet Tambe criticised NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for targeting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying it was wrong to exploit a tragedy for political gains without concrete evidence.

Tambe reminded Rohit of the close ties between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis and cautioned him against crossing political and personal boundaries while pursuing political ambitions.

“After the tragic accidental death of Ajit dada, trying to link this accident to Fadnavis without any concrete basis is not merely a political accusation but an extremely serious and unfortunate act. I consider exploiting such a sensitive moment for political gain deeply wrong,” Tambe posted on X.

He said political ambitions were natural for young leaders but stressed the need for restraint and maturity.

“After all, we are all politicians from the same generation. Everyone has certain ambitions when working in politics. There is nothing wrong with that. You have them, and so do we, and so will every young leader in the state. But it is equally important to remain mindful of not crossing our political and personal boundaries as we pursue these ambitions,” he said.

Advising Rohit Pawar to exercise restraint, Tambe said he should consider the gravity of an issue, its consequences and the timing before making public statements.

“In politics, there is a right time for everything. Some opportunities come along naturally as circumstances change. So, rather than rushing unnecessarily in your own political journey, place greater importance on patience, study and consistency,” he said.

Rohit Pawar had accused Fadnavis of shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the aviation firm that operated the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the fatal crash near Baramati. He alleged that the investigation had stalled because of the close ties between Fadnavis and VSR Ventures owner V K Singh.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking expeditious investigation into the crash and early release of the probe report.