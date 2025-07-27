MMC to make QR code system mandatory to tackle fake doctors in state

Pune: In a major step to crackdown on bogus doctors in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has decided to make its QR code-based system – know your doctor (KYD) – mandatory for registered medical practitioners, said council officials on Saturday. In a major step to crackdown on bogus doctors in Maharashtra, MMC has made its QR code-based system – know your doctor (KYD) – mandatory for registered medical practitioners. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decision comes after a recent discussion in the state legislative assembly about bogus doctors or quacks practicing in the state, especially in rural and remote areas. According to the state government data, of the 391 bogus doctors booked over the past five years, only two have been convicted and charges proved against 17 others, said officials.

MMC had launched the KYD platform on February 11, 2025, to help people verify authenticity and qualifications of registered medical practitioner or consulting doctor. The code will help patients and citizens check the authenticity, up-to-date credentials, and licences of doctors along with their specialisation and areas of expertise. However, despite over 2.03 lakh registered medical practitioners (RMP) registered in the state, only 10,000 have so far signed up for the QR code system, as it was voluntary.

Dr Vinki Rughwani, administrator, MMC, said, “Joining the KYD platform was initially voluntary, and the state has now made it mandatory for RMPs. An order will be issued within a couple of weeks.”

According to officials, the KYD Card issued by MMC has to be displayed at doctors’ practice locations, like clinics and hospitals. Citizens can scan the QR code to check if a doctor is registered with the council and qualified to practice medicine, said MMC officials.

Dr Rughwani said, “With the rising threat of quackery, especially in villages, it has become essential for us to ensure that citizens can trust their doctors.”

Dr Sunil Ingale, president, Indian Medical Association, Pune Chapter, said, “Making the KYD QR code mandatory is a much-needed step. It not only protects patients from falling into the hands of quacks but also helps build trust in genuine doctors. It’s a win for ethical medical practice.”

KYD platform

Doctor verification: Authentic and up-to-date credentials and licences for healthcare professionals

Specialty details: Information on doctor’s specialisation and areas of expertise

Convenient access: Accessible via Android-based mobile devices for patients