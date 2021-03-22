Mosquitoes, bad odour put citizens at risk in Aundh

Pune: The stink and an influx of mosquitoes from an open plot full of garbage between two societies on Ambedkar Chowk, Aundh is causing trouble for residents.

Yash Towers, a commercial building and Parth heights are the worst impacted communities in the area.

“Ever since we have had an open office since November, we have observed a rise in mosquitoes even during the daytime. No cleaning work of this area has been done in the last two months by the administration,” said Ranjan Natu who has an office in the Yash Towers.

When HT visited the spot, it found out that empty liquor bottles were also thrown in the garbage.

“Many nearby shops throw garbage here, it is not a garbage dumping zone, however, people continue with their old habits. There has been no response from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the cleaning work,” said Mangesh Sharma from Yash Towers.

Security guards from Parth Heights complained against the stink which they have to bear for the whole day.

“We are sitting outside the whole day, so it becomes very hard for us. I have seen many people throwing garbage, but no one restricts them. The PMC should take some concrete decisions,” said Shivkashi Ram, Parth Heights.

Kiran Kumar Naidu, a resident from Parth Heights added, “Stink is a major problem when we open the windows. Most of the residents are facing this problem.”

“Since many days, the work in the Aundh area is pending. We will send officials to clean the garbage from the plot,” said Ajit Deshmukh, PMC’s solid waste management.