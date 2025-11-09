Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

MSEDCL steps up bill recovery drive in Pune region

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 06:00 am IST

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has stepped up its electricity bill recovery efforts in Pune following a slowdown during the festive season. The electricity service provider is seeking to recover 436 crore in arrears from non-agricultural consumers in the Pune circle.

MSEDCL has stepped up its electricity bill recovery efforts in Pune following slowdown during the festive season. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Sub-division-wise teams have been formed, with each employee assigned specific collection targets. Consumers have been urged to clear outstanding dues along with current charges to avoid disconnection.

Pune circle has over 38 lakh electricity consumers, of whom 8.44 lakh are defaulters. During the festive period, MSEDCL prioritised uninterrupted supply, leading to delayed payments. As of November 6, arrears stood at 262 crore from 2.76 lakh consumers in Pune Rural Division, 90.44 crore from 2.74 lakh in Ganeshkhind Urban Division, and 84.03 crore from 2.93 lakh in Rasta Peth urban division.

Among defaulters, 7.12 lakh domestic consumers owe 162.61 crore, 1.03 lakh commercial consumers 64.17 crore, and 14,685 low-pressure industrial consumers 27.41 crore. Street lighting consumers owe 92.65 crore, water supply 78.69 crore, public service 9.75 crore, and other categories 1.18 crore.

Sunil Kakade, chief engineer of MSEDCL Pune Circle, urged prompt payments. “If the electricity connection is disconnected, reconnection fees of 310 for single-phase and 520 for three-phase apply in addition to arrears,” he said.

