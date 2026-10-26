Pune - An electric bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) travelling from Solapur to Pune caught fire near the MSRTC head office on Shankar Sheth Road on Monday morning. Fire brigade had to be called to control the fire. All 20 passengers and the driver evacuated safely; no injuries were reported.

MSRTC E-bus catches fire on busy road, swift evacuation prevents tragedy

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The fire caused extensive damage to the bus’s upper portion, including seats. The Fire Brigade managed to save all 10 batteries installed in the electric vehicle, preventing a potentially serious incident.

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According to Fire Brigade officials, they received an alert call at 11:14 am. A fire tender and a water tanker reached the spot at 11:20 am, navigating heavy traffic congestion.

Fire Brigade official Prashant Gaykar said, “Our personnel managed to reach the spot by using the available space along the roadside. The bus caught fire when it reached the MSRTC depot’s charging-point area. The driver noticed smoke coming from the dashboard inside his cabin. He immediately alerted the 20 passengers on board and ensured everyone got off the bus safely.”

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{{^usCountry}} Gaykar added that the team managed to bring the fire under control within six to eight minutes of arrival. “We subsequently carried out cooling operations to prevent the fire from reigniting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaykar added that the team managed to bring the fire under control within six to eight minutes of arrival. “We subsequently carried out cooling operations to prevent the fire from reigniting,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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MSRTC Pune Divisional Controller Arun Siya said the bus belonged to the Solapur Division. “Preliminary information indicates the fire was caused by a short circuit, and the matter has been referred for an inquiry to establish the exact cause. The concerned team will inspect the bus and submit a detailed report within the next two days. The fire was initially brought under control using a fire extinguisher, but it flared up again. Hence, the fire brigade was alerted. Further details will be available after the inspection and inquiry are completed,” he said.

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A passenger on the bus said that the fire spread quickly. “It was frightening to see the fire spreading. We are relieved that everyone got out safely,” he said.