Mumbai tourist group meets with fatal crash near Rajgad; two killed

Two tourists were killed and 19 others injured when a vehicle carrying 22 employees of a Mumbai-based private company met with an accident near Pabe village in Velhe tehsil of Pune district around 1:15 am on Sunday, police said. Following the accident, Rajgad police alerted Velhe police and the Haveli Disaster Management Rescue Team. (HT)

The group was travelling to Rajgad Fort via the Pabe Ghat route when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle at the final bend near Pabe village. “The vehicle crashed through the roadside safety barrier and fell nearly 40 to 50 feet into a gorge before overturning,” a police officer said

The deceased have been identified as Vishwas Baburao Satam (25) and Dhwani Chandresh Thakkar (23). Thakkar died on the spot after getting trapped between two seats inside the vehicle. Driver Sandeep Tukaram Gaikwad was also trapped beneath the overturned vehicle and sustained injuries.

Following the accident, Rajgad police alerted Velhe police and the Haveli Disaster Management Rescue Team. Rescue personnel, with assistance from local villagers, carried out a challenging operation to pull out the injured passengers.

The rescue operation was complicated as the driver’s leg was trapped between the seats, and the vehicle was stuck against a tree and diesel leakage, along with the ignition being switched on, created a possible fire risk. Using a JCB and ropes, rescuers lifted the vehicle slightly, cut the seat belt, removed seat cushions and freed the driver’s trapped leg.

All the injured were shifted to Velhe Rural Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities.

Police have recorded the statement of the injured driver, Sandeep Gaikwad, at Velhe police station and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.