NCC officials flag infra gaps in training facilities across Maha

Pune: Infrastructure gaps pose a challenge to the expansion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in Maharashtra, as the state lacks a fully operational dedicated training academy despite having nearly 1.5 lakh cadets.

NCC Director General Lt Gen Virendra Vats reviewed NCC activities during his visit to Pune on Wednesday and said lack of dedicated training facilities makes it difficult to provide training to cadets. (HT)

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NCC Director General Lt Gen Virendra Vats, who reviewed NCC activities during his visit to Pune on Wednesday, said the lack of dedicated training facilities makes it difficult to provide continuous and specialised training to cadets. The Pune NCC Group alone has around 20,000 cadets and currently relies on available facilities at schools and colleges for training.

“Pune does not have a dedicated academy. Therefore, training must be conducted using facilities available at schools and colleges, which makes it difficult to maintain continuity,” Vats said.

He said NCC training is expanding beyond conventional drills and physical training to include cyber security, drone technology, leadership, personality development, disaster management and social service. Dedicated infrastructure is required to support these programmes.

According to Vats, there are 102 NCC groups across the country and around 100 dedicated academies are required. Some academies are already operational, while work is underway at several other locations. An NCC academy generally requires 10 to 15 acres of land, where hostels, classrooms, parade grounds, physical training facilities, drone training centres and cyber laboratories can be developed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Discussions are underway with the Maharashtra government regarding the establishment of such facilities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Discussions are underway with the Maharashtra government regarding the establishment of such facilities,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Maharashtra has seven NCC groups and requires a dedicated academy for each group, said Maj Gen Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General, Maharashtra Directorate, NCC.

“The state’s first NCC academy at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was inaugurated last year, but it is yet to become fully operational due to pending requirements related to funds and facilities. It is expected to become operational within the next two years,” Tyagi said.

The infrastructure shortage is also affecting the expansion of specialised training. Cyber defender courses have been introduced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Mumbai, while drone training centres are being established in Nagpur and Mumbai. However, these programmes require dedicated laboratories, equipment and training spaces.

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The NCC is also facing a shortage of administrative manpower in the state, with 40% to 60% of posts at the group and unit levels lying vacant, officials said. The NCC has a presence across all 36 districts of Maharashtra, covering around 2,500 schools and colleges and nearly 1.5 lakh cadets.

Apart from instructors, the organisation requires clerical staff, drivers and other support personnel. “Permanent recruitment to several posts has not taken place for a long period, while many positions are being filled on a contractual basis. Repeated administrative follow-up is required for renewal of contractual appointments,” Tyagi said.

Around 140 to 150 senior officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force are associated with the NCC, but the administrative support available to them remains inadequate.

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Officials said adequate infrastructure and manpower are essential to support the NCC’s expanding training programmes and growing cadet base in Maharashtra.