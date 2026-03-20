NCP leader seeks women’s commission head’s resignation over Kharat ties

PUNE: In the wake of the arrest of Nashik-based godman and numerologist Ashok Kharat on Tuesday following a complaint by a 27-year-old woman with allegations of rape, and the subsequent political firestorm given his proximity to top politicians, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare Patil on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, alleging her probable interference in the investigation. NCP leader Rupali Thombare Patil has demanded resignation of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar alleging her probable interference in the investigation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Patil claimed that a fair probe would not be possible if Chakankar continued in her position, as there was a risk of evidence being destroyed. She also demanded that Chakankar be named a co-accused in the case.

Patil alleged that Chakankar failed to act against Kharat despite similar reports emerging against him a year ago. “Several women would have been saved if timely action had been taken,” said Patil.

“The courage of this fraudulent baba grew because of such support. Without backing, no criminal would act so boldly,” she said, adding the possibility of political interference in the probe. She also claimed that while one video of Chakankar in the accused’s company has surfaced publicly, “there are dozens more linked to Kharat”.

When discussions about Kharat’s arrest circulated in political circles on Wednesday, Chakankar denied all allegations of interference, stating that she had no connection with the accused and had only acted in her official capacity where required. She maintained that the law would take its own course and that attempts were being made to politicise the case.