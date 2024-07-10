 NCP to begin poll preparations with Ajit Pawar’s rally in Baramati  - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
NCP to begin poll preparations with Ajit Pawar’s rally in Baramati 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Pawar called his party leaders’ meeting in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by all NCP MPs, MLAs and other state-level office bearers

The Nationalist Congress Party plans to sound poll bugle this week from Baramati, the home ground of Pawars. According to party office bearers, NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be launching a statewide campaign for the upcoming State assembly election from Baramati with a public rally on Sunday, July 14. 

On Tuesday, Pawar along with leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Narhari Zirwal, Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhanjay Munde and others visited the Siddhivinayak Temple and took blessings.   (HT PHOTO)

Pawar called his party leaders’ meeting in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by all NCP MPs, MLAs and other state-level office bearers. It was decided in the meeting to launch the campaign from Baramati, where Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar lost the Lok Sabha polls to Supriya Sule. 

On the occasion, Pawar said, “The party leaders have decided to launch the state-wide tour from Baramati. The decisions taken by our government will be presented in front of the public during the rally.” 

Baramati has been the home turf of Pawars for more than three decades. There is a possibility that the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar may field family member Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar in the assembly polls. 

Pawar said, “We begin all the important work with the blessings of Lord Ganesh. I came to Siddhivinayak with my party’s MLAs, ministers and office bearers to seek blessings. Our public meeting is at Baramati on July 14.” 

During the Lok Sabha elections, Baramati became a national attraction as it witnessed a close fight between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. 

News / Cities / Pune / NCP to begin poll preparations with Ajit Pawar's rally in Baramati 
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
