NCP to take Ajit Pawar’s Asthi Kalash across Maharashtra

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday brought the Asthi Kalash (urn containing ashes) of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to the party’s state office in Mumbai, marking the beginning of an initiative to take his ashes across Maharashtra to allow party workers and citizens to pay their respects. Mumbai, India - Feb. 1, 2026: Remains of Ajit Pawar kept at NCP party office, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 1, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Sunil Tatkare, state president, NCP, performed ritual worship (poojan) of the ashes at the party office on Sunday. Tatkare said the NCP had decided to take Ajit Pawar’s Asthi Kalash to every district in the state as a tribute to his political legacy and contribution to Maharashtra.

“The initiative will give people across Maharashtra an opportunity to pay their last respects to Ajit Dada,” Tatkare said.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on January 28 after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The crash occurred near the runway threshold at around 8.48 am, killing all five persons on board, including Pawar’s personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Parishad elections.

His last rites were held with full state honours on January 29 at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati. His sons lit the funeral pyre and performed the final rituals.

On January 30, the ashes were immersed at Songaon village at the confluence of the Karha and Nira rivers, around 15 km from Baramati. Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late leader, along with their sons Parth and Jay and other family members, were present during the Asthi Visarjan ceremony.