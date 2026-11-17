PUNE: Newly-grown trees and vegetation on two acres of reserve forest land in Wanowrie’s Nandanvan forest were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night, allegedly caused by unidentified individuals bursting firecrackers. Incidentally, conservationists had been working to restore green cover across the said patch. Trees and vegetation on two acres of forest land in Wanowrie were destroyed in fire that broke out Sunday night, allegedly caused by unidentified individuals bursting firecrackers. (HT)

The Green Nandanvan Foundation – which has been involved in conservation and plantation activities in the area – has lodged a complaint with the forest department, demanding an investigation into the incident and action against those responsible for the damage caused. According to members of the foundation, the fire spread across the forest patch, destroying trees, shrubs and other foliage. The affected area had been undergoing ecological restoration through conservation efforts undertaken by volunteers and environmental activists.

Narendra Chand, an office-bearer of the Green Nandanvan Foundation, said that the incident has caused considerable damage to the forest, raising questions over the safety of reserve forest land. “Nearly two acres of forest land has been affected, and several newly-grown trees have been destroyed. We have been making continuous efforts to protect and regenerate this forest. Unfortunately, irresponsible activities such as bursting firecrackers have resulted in serious damage. We have complained to the forest department and demanded that those responsible be identified and action taken against them,” Chand said.

Sandeep Kamble, another office-bearer of the foundation, said, “The fire has caused extensive damage to newly-grown trees and shrubbery. These trees were part of our efforts to restore the forest’s green cover. It takes years for young trees to grow, but a single incident can destroy them within minutes. The forest department must investigate the matter and introduce stronger surveillance measures to prevent such incidents.”

Sandeep Jagtap, who is also associated with the foundation, said that the incident underscores the need for better protection of the forest, particularly during the dry season when flora is vulnerable to fires. The foundation has demanded increased patrolling, identification of vulnerable locations, and strict enforcement of restrictions on activities that can cause forest fires. According to conservationists, forest fires not only destroy vegetation but also affect birds, insects and other wildlife dependent on these habitats. The foundation has urged the forest department to assess the damage and initiate measures to restore the affected stretch.

A statement issued by the forest department read, “We have taken cognisance of the fire reported in the reserve forest area in Wanowrie. Our staff will inspect the affected stretch to assess the extent of damage to trees and vegetation. We will also investigate the circumstances that led to the fire and verify allegations regarding the bursting of firecrackers. If any violation or negligence is established, appropriate action will be initiated under relevant provisions of the law. We appeal to citizens not to engage in activities that could endanger forest land, wildlife and vegetation. Local residents are requested to immediately inform the forest department about any fire or suspicious activity in forest areas.”