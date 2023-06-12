Home / Cities / Pune News / New edition of learn and earn scheme launched with 19 courses

New edition of learn and earn scheme launched with 19 courses

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The courses launched include diploma in manufacturing science, food science, EV mobility, industrial drug science etc along with advanced diploma courses

In a bid to enhance employability among youth, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has launched the enhanced edition of Learn and Earn Scheme by roping in Yashaswi Skills Ltd.

Learn and Earn Scheme has been designed from Germany’s Dual Education model to enhance the employability of the youth of India by giving the opportunity for the “on the job” training along with the formal education. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra said that NEP focusses on skill development while learning in local language is an important aspect which will help students understand the subject and will foster innovation. “It important to create an ideal model so that this can be replicated by others. Industry should come forward so that more and more students will become employable,” he said.

The courses launched include diploma in manufacturing science, food science, EV mobility, industrial drug science etc along with advanced diploma courses.

These diplomas are for three years and advanced diploma for two years.

Learn and Earn Scheme has been designed from Germany’s Dual Education model to enhance the employability of the youth of India by giving the opportunity for the “on the job” training along with the formal education.

