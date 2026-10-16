NGT asks PMC to clarify tree-age assessment for reconstruction of Sadhu Vaswani Bridge

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to seek specific information from the state environment department about growth factors of local tree species before determining the age of the trees proposed to be felled for the reconstruction of Sadhu Vaswani bridge. The tribunal has also asked the civic body to submit copies of notices issued to invite objections from citizens before cutting or transplanting the trees.

Tribunal questioned whether the civic body followed proper procedures after the PMC revised its tree-felling proposal from 61 trees down to 18 for a bridge construction. (In pic) Sadhu Vaswani bridge. (HT FILE)

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The directions were issued by the NGT’s western zone bench in Pune on October 12 while hearing an application seeking compliance with its earlier order on the removal of trees for the bridge project. The tribunal has given the PMC two weeks to file an additional affidavit along with the required documents. The next hearing is scheduled for December 17.

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The tribunal noted that the PMC had withdrawn its original proposal to remove 61 trees and submitted a revised proposal covering 18 trees identified as obstructing construction of the bridge. However, the applicants questioned whether or not the civic body had followed the prescribed procedure before seeking permission to fell or transplant the trees. The bench also observed that the PMC’s letter to the state environment department, dated April 29, 2025, did not specifically seek information about growth factors required to determine the age of the trees. The PMC told the tribunal that it could not complete the assessment because the department had not provided the necessary information. Directing the civic body to make a specific request to the department, the bench said that the age of each tree proposed to be felled should be determined only after obtaining the required information about growth factors.

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{{^usCountry}} Under a permission letter dated January 9, 2025, 18 trees were identified as obstructing the demolition and reconstruction of Sadhu Vaswani bridge. Of these, 15 trees were permitted to be transplanted, and three were permitted to be felled; subject to the condition that 498 new trees of local species, equivalent in age to those being removed, be planted. The remaining trees were not permitted to be cut or transplanted. The applicants also questioned whether the PMC had displayed the notices on the trees proposed to be cut or transplanted and provided citizens and organisations an opportunity to raise objections. The permission letter stipulated that the objections must be verified before any tree-cutting activity can proceed. While the PMC maintained that notices had been issued, the tribunal directed it to submit copies of the notices issued before the October 12 order. The tribunal will examine the documents before deciding whether further directions are necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under a permission letter dated January 9, 2025, 18 trees were identified as obstructing the demolition and reconstruction of Sadhu Vaswani bridge. Of these, 15 trees were permitted to be transplanted, and three were permitted to be felled; subject to the condition that 498 new trees of local species, equivalent in age to those being removed, be planted. The remaining trees were not permitted to be cut or transplanted. The applicants also questioned whether the PMC had displayed the notices on the trees proposed to be cut or transplanted and provided citizens and organisations an opportunity to raise objections. The permission letter stipulated that the objections must be verified before any tree-cutting activity can proceed. While the PMC maintained that notices had been issued, the tribunal directed it to submit copies of the notices issued before the October 12 order. The tribunal will examine the documents before deciding whether further directions are necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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The applicants also sought the formation of a joint committee comprising representatives of the state environment department, state tree authority and the PMC to inspect the site. The tribunal deferred a decision on this request till such time it examines the civic body’s additional affidavit. The bench clarified that allegations regarding felling of any additional trees could not be considered in the present proceedings that are limited to examining compliance with its earlier order. The applicants are free to approach the tribunal separately if any fresh cause for action arises concerning the other trees.