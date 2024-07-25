NGT seeks response from PMC over tree cutting for Sadhu Vaswani overbridge  

Following an application filed by activists in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the proposed tree cutting for the construction of the Sadhu Vaswani Railway overbridge in the Bundgarden area, the NGT on July 23 asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to submit its response within four weeks. Additionally, the NGT directed the Maharashtra State Tree Authority to convene a meeting of all departments concerned, conduct a site visit along with the applicants and submit a report to the tribunal within four weeks. In the hearing held on July 23, Rahul Garg representing the PMC put in an appearance and sought a short time for filing the reply. (HT PHOTO)

The western bench of NGT consisting of Sheo Kumar Singh, a judicial member and Vijay Kulkarni, an expert member issued the order. As per the order, Maitreya Ghorpade, advocate along with Manasi Thakare and Sonia Sharon applied to the NGT on May 31, on which the tribunal gave them an option either to press the present matter before us or to continue with the PIL before the High Court.

In the present application, the applicant raised the issue of protection of 96 trees, including 19 heritage trees, which are marked to be felled for the construction of the bridge by the PMC in violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 (Maharashtra Trees Act, 1975). It is submitted that PMC has concealed the total number of trees and has deliberately omitted 19 heritage trees from being mentioned in the public notice issued for tree felling. All 96 trees have been serially numbered and hence, it is apprehended that PMC will go ahead with cutting even heritage trees.

In the hearing held on July 23, Rahul Garg representing the PMC put in an appearance and sought a short time for filing the reply. He has further submitted that permission for cutting the trees has not yet been granted and has further undertaken not to damage any tree without permission from the competent authority.

Considering the averments made in the present application, the NGT prima facie found that substantial questions related to the environment have been raised and therefore, the tribunal while admitting the original application, issued an order and stated that the PMC should submit its response within four weeks.

Further hearing in this case will be held on October 1, 2024.