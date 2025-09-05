NIRF 2025 rankings announced, SPPU sees sharp drop

The Ministry of Education released the 2025 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) results on Thursday, with Jadavpur University, West Bengal, topping the list of state public universities, while Maharashtra witnessed contrasting trends among its prominent institutions. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) stands at 91st overall, 56th among universities, and 11th among state public universities. (HT FILE)

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) stands at 91st overall, 56th among universities, and 11th among state public universities. The university attributes the decline to retirements of senior faculty, which reduced the Faculty-Student Ratio (FSR), a key metric in NIRF evaluations. Additionally, the introduction of new degree programmes has increased student enrollment, further straining the FSR. The retirement of experienced research-active faculty has also impacted SPPU’s research output, another critical component of NIRF rankings.

After the setback, SPPU has launched a comprehensive faculty recruitment drive to restore FSR and strengthen research output. A SPPU official stated, “While the recent ranking drop is a concern, we are confident that ongoing recruitment and strategic initiatives in research and academic quality will help us regain our strong position in the coming years.”

COEP Technological University secured a place among the top 100 engineering institutions, achieving an overall score of 47.31 and ranking 43rd under the State University category. Vice chancellor Prof Sunil Bhirud remarked, “While we take pride in being among the top-ranked institutions, we also recognise the responsibility to continuously improve in teaching, research, and societal impact.”

Symbiosis International University has been ranked 24th among all universities in India and 10th among private universities. Pro chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar said, “At Symbiosis, we remain dedicated to nurturing leaders who will make a meaningful impact on society.”