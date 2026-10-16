No 15% Diwali fare hike for ST buses

Maharashtra transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday rejected a proposal to increase ST bus fares by 15% during the Diwali festive rush from November 1 to 15, citing the drought situation, rising inflation and the financial difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.

The MSRTC administration had proposed a uniform seasonal fare hike for the 15 days, when passenger traffic typically increases due to festive trave (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MSRTC administration had proposed a uniform seasonal fare hike for the 15 days, when passenger traffic typically increases due to festive travel. However, Sarnaik said the corporation would not impose an additional financial burden on passengers already struggling with rising living costs and the impact of drought.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Even if the ST is incurring losses, we will not put an additional burden on the pockets of ordinary citizens. Standing by the people during difficult times is our duty,” Sarnaik said.

ST buses remain a crucial mode of transport across rural Maharashtra, connecting villages with towns and cities. Farmers, agricultural labourers, students, daily wage earners and other passengers rely on the corporation for affordable travel. The proposed increase would have raised travel costs during the festive season, when many families travel to meet relatives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sarnaik said the corporation should explore alternative measures to address its financial difficulties rather than passing on the burden to passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarnaik said the corporation should explore alternative measures to address its financial difficulties rather than passing on the burden to passengers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More