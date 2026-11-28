The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regional transport office (RTO) has imposed restrictions on vehicle-related services for owners who have failed to install high security registration plates (HSRPs), making it mandatory for all vehicles in Maharashtra to have the plates installed by June 30, 2026. Vehicle owners who have not complied with the requirement will not be allowed to avail services such as ownership transfer, change of address, permit renewal, addition or removal of hypothecation, and other vehicle-related modifications. The restrictions also include vehicle re-registration and permit renewal, while renewal of fitness certificates has been exempted.

As per the information shared by the RTO administration, the requirement has been introduced in accordance with rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. (HT) more less

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As per the information shared by the RTO administration, the requirement has been introduced in accordance with rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Following Supreme Court (SC) directions, vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, are also required to install HSRPs. The RTO has clarified that the restrictions will remain applicable to vehicles that have not complied with the mandatory requirement, affecting several essential transport-related services.

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The decision to introduce HSRPs is aimed at improving vehicle identification and curbing theft, accidents and criminal activities, as conventional number plates make it difficult to establish a vehicle’s identity. HSRPs carry the vehicle registration number, state code and additional security features. They are designed to be tamper-resistant, difficult to remove or break, and cannot be easily modified or replaced. RTO officials have appealed to all vehicle owners, including those owning older vehicles, to install HSRPs without further delay.

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