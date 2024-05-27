 No new vehicle delivery without registration: Pune RTO - Hindustan Times
No new vehicle delivery without registration: Pune RTO

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 27, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Strict action will be taken if vehicles are found running on city roads without registration numbers, said officials

PUNE Following the Porsche Taycan accident, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has sent letters to two and four-wheeler showrooms and dealers in the city to not give delivery of vehicles without registration number.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, the registration of the vehicles and the number given to the vehicles has to be done by the vehicle dealer. (HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)

Strict action will be taken if vehicles are found running on city roads without registration numbers, said officials.

“The vehicle should not be handed over to the customer without registration. Pune RTO has given a letter to all vehicle dealers in the city that action will be taken in case of violation,” said Sanjeev Bhor, regional transport officer.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, the registration of the vehicles and the number given to the vehicles has to be done by the vehicle dealer. While this is often followed, sometimes car dealers give in to customer pressure and hand over the vehicle to the customer without completing the registration process.

The permanent registration of the luxury Porsche Taycan car involved in the fatal accident that killed two IT professionals had been pending since March due to the owner’s non-payment of fee.

Meanwhile, three motor vehicle inspectors of Pune RTO inspected the Porsche Taycan involved in the accident. A report will be submitted to the police ent within four days, said officials.

