Only 4 of 22 NDMA flood-control works completed in two years

PUNE: Nearly two years after flood-control works were sanctioned under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the Wadgaonsheri constituency, only four out of 22 projects have been completed, raising concern over delays ahead of the monsoon. Nearly two years after flood-control works were sanctioned under NDMA in Wadgaonsheri, only four of 22 projects have been completed, raising concern over delays ahead of the monsoon. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

During the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee meeting held on Thursday, the civic administration claimed that around 10 works are in progress. Following a field inspection however, the local corporator alleged that none of the projects have actually begun. The delayed projects are located in flood-prone areas including Dhanori, Kalas, Porwal road, Khese park, Lohegaon-Wagholi road, Karmabhoomi, Wadgaonsheri, Chandan Nagar and Yerawada, where residents continue to face the risk of flooding during heavy rain.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator and standing committee member, Suhas Tingre, strongly criticised the PMC administration over the delay, questioning whether civic officials are shielding the contractor responsible for executing the projects.

The flood-control works were proposed after heavy rain in 2024 inundated several parts of the city, including the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency. Subsequently, the then MLA Sunil Tingre and the then PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar inspected the affected areas following which, tenders were floated in June 2024 for 66 flood-mitigation projects across Pune city, including 22 works in the Wadgaonsheri constituency.

According to Suhas Tingre, the administration informed the general body after the civic elections that four works have been completed and around 10 are being executed. However, he claimed that a site inspection carried out on Thursday, June 25, revealed that not even one of the projects shown as ‘in progress’ have actually started.

During the standing committee meeting, officials informed members that show-cause notices have been issued to some engineers and officials of the consultant agency over the delays.

Suhas Tingre said that despite repeatedly seeking progress reports in successive standing committee meetings, the administration had failed to provide satisfactory explanations. A written report submitted by the project head on June 25 revealed that most of the work awarded to the contractor has not started, even though nearly two years have passed since the work orders were issued.

Suhas Tingre alleged that no action has been initiated against the contractor despite the prolonged delay and claimed that political influence could be the reason for the inaction. Suhas Tingre demanded a transparent inquiry and strict action against the officials and contractors responsible for the delay.

PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram assured the standing committee that he will personally review the NDMA projects and initiate necessary action.

“The administration claimed that several flood-control works are in progress, but our field inspection found no work on the ground. Residents in flood-prone areas cannot be misled by reports that do not reflect reality. Those responsible for the delay must be held accountable before another monsoon puts lives and property at risk,” Suhas Tingre said.