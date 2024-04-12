‘Original Pawar and one coming from outside,’ says Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s comments

Pune: Referring to Ajit Pawar’s appeal to Baramati voters of supporting candidate with Pawar surname in the Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that there is an original Pawar and one coming from outside. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

“There is nothing wrong in seeking vote for Pawar. There is an original Pawar and one coming from outside,” the veteran leader said during a press meet in the city on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajit had asked voters of Baramati that as they have so far made Sharad Pawar’s daughter (Supriya Sule) victorious, elect senior Pawar’s daughter-in-law this time.

“You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do as there are two candidates from the same family contesting. You must be wondering whom to support, and whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar),” he said.

In Baramati, Sule is locked in a battle against Ajit’s wife Sunetra. The Baramati constituency will go for polling on May 7.

Sharad Pawar refuted Ajit’s claim that it is for the first time that members of the family are campaigning while they were not seen during the previous polls.

“In the past too, members of the Pawar family campaigned for Ajit and later for Supriya (Sule),” Pawar senior said.

On Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Praful Patel’s claim that Sharad Pawar was 50% ready to join hands with the BJP in 2023, Sharad Pawar said, “Who went there and who stayed? From the day he is referring till today, what is the situation?...Did I go anywhere? No...”

Earlier on Wednesday, Patel had claimed that Sharad Pawar was “50 per cent” ready to go with the BJP when his nephew took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

In NCP (SCP) fold

After speculations, Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil is set to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SCP). Speaking on his induction into the party, Sharad Pawar said, “Dhairyasheel will join our party in two days, while BJP’s Atul Deshmukh from Shirur joined on Thursday.”

On being asked whether Dhairyasheel will be the party’s Madha candidate, Pawar said the decision on candidature is yet to be taken.

“Those joining the party are coming without any expectations,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mohite Patil met senior Pawar at his residence in Pune.