 ‘Sunetra Pawar is like my mother’: Supriya Sule slams BJP over Baramati battle | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Sunetra Pawar is like my mother’: Supriya Sule slams BJP over Baramati battle

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's cousin, said the duel in Lok Sabha election will not waver her respect for Sunetra Pawar as she is her “elder brother’s wife.

Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday fielded Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, against her from the Baramati constituency, alleging that it was a design of saffron party to politically finish off NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

NCP leader Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar meet at a temple in Baramati tehsil in Pune district on March 8, 2024. (PTI)
NCP leader Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar meet at a temple in Baramati tehsil in Pune district on March 8, 2024. (PTI)

Supriya Sule, the cousin of Ajit Pawar, said the intra-family duel in the Lok Sabha polls will not waver her respect for Sunetra Pawar as she is her “elder brother’s wife and like a mother”, news agency PTI reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Baramati will go to polls on May 7.

Supriya Sule faces the toughest fight

Supriya Sule, who has won from Baramati thrice and is seeking a fourth term, faces the toughest electoral battle of her career. Though her rival Sunetra Pawar, 60, has not contested any election so far, she has been active in social circles. She is a trustee of the Vidya Pratishthan, a reputed educational institute formed by Sharad Pawar, and is active in several other organisations. She is also the sister of former NCP leader Padmasinh Patil, who was once considered a trusted aide of senior Pawar.

Additionally, Sunetra Pawar is believed to have played a major role in her husband Ajit Pawar’s decision to join the BJP-led camp last year. The latter has significant influence in Baramati and adjacent areas and will leave no stone unturned to get Sule defeated. Both leaders have been campaigning in the constituency for the past several weeks.

The Pawar-versus-Pawar contest is the fallout of a split in the original NCP last year when Ajit Pawar sided with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with his loyalist MLAs.

Supriya Sule told PTI that Sunetra Pawar is the wife of her “elder brother and the elder sister-in-law is considered as mother”.

“So this ploy (to pit Sunetra against Sule) is against the Pawar family and Maharashtra. The BJP wants to finish off Pawar Saheb. I am not saying this. A senior BJP leader made such a remark after visiting Baramati,” Supriya Sule was quoted as saying.

She alleged that the BJP does not have capable candidates so it has resorted to this “dirty politics”.

The move to field Sunetra Pawar shows it is not for development. “It is a fight only to finish off Pawar saheb,” claimed Supriya Sule.

On rift with Ajit Pawar

When asked about the rift with Ajit Pawar, the Baramati MP said, "It is a conspiracy to create rifts among the Marathi-speaking people. It is a blow from the Delhi throne to Maharashtra's identity. They have pitted one Marathi against another. Our fight was ideological but the BJP made it personal."

“Let bygones be bygones, but for me, my sister-in-law, whom we call 'vahini' in Marathi, will remain in the position of mother, and my respect for her will remain as before,” Supriya Sule said.

Hitting back, BJP's state women's wing chief Chitra Wagh said the commotion in the Sule camp about Sunetra Pawar is nothing but fear of defeat.

"There is no need for the BJP to break someone's house. The people in the family are wise and take thoughtful decisions," she said in an apparent reference to the rebellion by Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Sunetra Pawar is like my mother’: Supriya Sule slams BJP over Baramati battle
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On