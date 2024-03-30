Sunetra Pawar vs Supriya Sule: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife in NCP(SP) stronghold Baramati

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided to field Sunetra Pawar from the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra, which is a stronghold for Sharad Pawar's party. NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar meet at a temple in Baramati recently. (PTI)

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar has been fielded against NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, who got retained by the party on Saturday for the Baramati constituency. "Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe have been retained from Baramati and Shirur constituencies, respectively," said state unit NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil while declaring the list.

Speaking on her candidature from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar said, "Today is a huge day for me. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for showing faith one me..."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare, who had declared that he would contest the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Maharashtra’s Baramati constituency, changed his stand.

Sharad Pawar has already announced the candidature of his daughter and three-term Baramati MP Supriya Sule from the constituency.

The rumours of Baramati faceoff surfaced a month ago, to which Supriya Sule said, “I seek your votes to send me to Parliament to discuss your issues. You cannot elect a person who would sit quietly while her husband goes to Parliament and speaks. Do you ever want such a person (as a candidate)?”

NCP (SP), part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, will contest 10 seats in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.