Over 130 silent zones in Pune but most remain noisy despite rules

PUNE:

There are around 121 silent zones across Pune city but most of them continue to remain noisy despite regulations, with residents reporting violations involving DJs, loudspeakers and dhol-tasha practice, especially during festivals.

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The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Environment Status Report (ESR) 2025-26 points to persistent noise pollution across the city with traffic, construction, commercial activity, festivals, firecrackers and honking identified as major contributors. As per the report, the average noise level in silent zones was 68.6 decibels as against the prescribed daytime limit of 50 decibels. Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000, areas within 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutions and courts can be declared as silence zones. The rules also prohibit the use of horns and sound-emitting firecrackers in such zones and restrict the use of sound-emitting construction equipment at night. Notwithstanding, noise levels around Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya (school) and Poona Hospital (hospital) were frequently recorded between 60 and 72 dB, according to the report.

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{{^usCountry}} Enforcement becomes even more difficult during festivals when several sound sources operate simultaneously, making it harder to identify individual violators of noise pollution norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enforcement becomes even more difficult during festivals when several sound sources operate simultaneously, making it harder to identify individual violators of noise pollution norms. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Savargave, a resident of the Bharati Vidyapeeth area, said, “During festivals, the noise starts well before the actual celebrations. There is dhol-tasha practice and DJ systems are played even though these areas may be close to hospitals and educational institutions. Complaints are lodged but the problem keeps returning.”

Meenakshi Prabhu, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said, “There may be checks after repeated complaints but once the officials leave, the noise resumes. There needs to be regular monitoring instead of action only during festivals.”

Balasaheb Kukde, regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Pune, said, “Silent zones are well described under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules and guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). But the responsibility to formally declare areas as silent zones rests with the local authorities.”

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Ashwini Yadav, education and pollution control officer, environment department, PMC, said, “Silent zones are formally notified by the state government through a government resolution (GR) as prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. The PMC as the local authority follows the guidelines laid down by the state government in the GR. The responsibility for implementing the law however rests with the police department.”

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The police department has issued the helpline number 112 through which, citizens can register complaints about noise pollution. We receive complaints about loud noise not only during festivals but also on non-festival days. Upon receiving a complaint, personnel from the nearest police station visit the site. If a particular individual or entity repeatedly violates the prescribed norms, action is taken as per the established procedure.”

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Dr Alka Kshirsagar of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that prolonged exposure to high noise levels can cause serious health problems, including hearing loss, sleep disruption, tinnitus and cardiovascular risks.

“Noise above 85 decibels, particularly with prolonged exposure, can cause permanent hearing damage. Hospitals are legally designated silence zones where the limit is 50 decibels during the day and 40 decibels at night but these limits are routinely breached,” she said. Kshirsagar said that children and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable and called for greater public awareness alongside enforcement.

According to experts, Pune needs year-round monitoring of silent zones; clearer marking of their boundaries; regular noise measurements; and better coordination between the PMC, MPCB and police. They have called for stronger action against repeat offenders.

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Meanwhile, the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change, discussed noise and light pollution at a meeting held on September 9.

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni said that noise rules have been in place since 2000 but enforcement remains weak because of inadequate training and monitoring equipment.

She said measuring devices often fail to generate GPS-tagged, location- and time-specific evidence that can be used in court, particularly when several sound sources are operating nearby.

The committee discussed advanced monitoring equipment, standardised evidence collection, and specialised training for enforcement agencies. Kulkarni also clarified that the state’s relaxation allowing loudspeakers beyond regular hours on up to 15 days in a year applies to timings and does not permit violations of the prescribed decibel limits.

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