Pandharpur corridor: 90 of 602 property owners give consent for land acquisition

The land acquisition process for the ambitious Pandharpur corridor project has gathered momentum, with 90 of the 602 affected property owners giving their consent for land measurement and other formalities. The administration plans to begin the actual acquisition process in January 2027 through mutual negotiations, with an attempt to address concerns over compensation and rehabilitation. The 90 letters of consent received so far will enable officials to proceed with land measurement and other preliminary formalities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The update was shared by Solapur district collector S Kartikeyan after a meeting held in Pandharpur on Saturday in connection with the Kartiki Wari. “The administration was pursuing land acquisition through private negotiations and will try to arrive at a mutually acceptable arrangement by balancing the government’s compensation package with the expectations of affected property owners,” he said.

The 90 letters of consent received so far will enable officials to proceed with land measurement and other preliminary formalities. However, the administration still needs to engage with the remaining property owners to move the process forward. However, Abhay Singh Ichganokar-Kulkarni, head of the Pandharpur Tirth Kshetra Bachao Samiti, said, “This is not the final consent. In fact, some people have submitted a signed form to the authorities to discuss further things. But still, we are very clear about our demands and open to further discussions with the administration related to our demands.”

About the same, Kartikeyan told Hindustan Times, “This is not final consent but they are actually ready to discuss further negotiations, and the process will move forward accordingly.” Around 90 people have given their consent in just two days and the administration will now initiate further negotiations with them and take them into confidence before going ahead; Kartikeyan said.

The project, aimed at developing the area around the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple, involves the acquisition of residential and commercial properties along the stretch between Choufala and Mahadwar ghat. More than 600 properties belonging to residents and traders are expected to be affected by the proposed development. The state government has announced a package of around ₹1,750 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation of affected people, ₹1,500 crore out of which has been earmarked towards compensation for acquired properties while ₹250 crore is meant for rehabilitation.

Under the rehabilitation plan, traders whose shops have been affected are proposed to be accommodated in the commercial premises developed as part of the project. Similarly, affected residential property owners are to be provided alternative houses on land belonging to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) near the project area.

The administration has maintained that the affected traders should not lose their livelihoods because of the redevelopment. The plan also envisages commercial complexes and facilities for devotees in the area around the temple. The land acquisition proposal had faced opposition from local residents, traders and elected representatives, with concerns over displacement, compensation and the impact on traditional businesses. Hundreds of objections were received during the earlier stages of the process. The administration said it had heard the concerns raised by the affected people and incorporated several suggestions into the rehabilitation plan. The government has also maintained that the acquisition will not be carried out by forcibly evicting the affected property owners. Instead, the administration has stressed that the project will be implemented by taking them into confidence and explaining the compensation and rehabilitation provisions.