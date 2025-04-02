Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
Parts of Pune receive unseasonal rain 

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 02, 2025 05:44 AM IST

In Pune, areas like Bavdhan, Sinhgad Road and parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad received light to moderate rainfall

In line with the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Pune witnessed light rainfall along with lightning activity on Tuesday, April 1. Due to the active system over Maharashtra, many areas in the state, including Satara, Kolhapur, and Solapur districts also experienced rainfall activities along with thunder and lightning activities.   

A trough from south Chhattisgarh to above cyclonic circulation over Central Maharashtra & neighbourhood across Vidarbha & Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. (HT PHOTO)
In Pune, areas like Bavdhan, Sinhgad Road and parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad received light to moderate rainfall.  

Speaking about the current weather conditions, SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there are multiple systems active over Maharashtra. This includes a cyclonic circulation over Central Maharashtra & neighbourhood at 0.9 km above the mean sea level. A trough from south Chhattisgarh to above cyclonic circulation over Central Maharashtra & neighbourhood across Vidarbha & Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Also, the north-south trough from the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra 

& neighbourhood to the Comorin area across Karnataka & Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of these systems, the state is experiencing rainfall activities in Central and Southern Maharashtra. The rainfall activity is likely to increase further on April 2, and a yellow alert for the same has already been issued by the IMD.”  

In Pune, too, the rainfall is witnessed because of the active weather system and there are no chances of local weather activities, Sanap added. 

