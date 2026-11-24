Punekars faced considerable travel difficulties on Monday as autorickshaw drivers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad went on strike to protest the state government’s bike taxi policy. With a large number of autorickshaws remaining off roads, passengers were left struggling to find alternative modes of transport, particularly during peak hours. The strike also led to incidents of commuters being forced to get off autorickshaws midway after protesting drivers stopped their vehicles as part of the agitation.

Autorickshaw unions had organised demonstrations at 11 am outside the offices of minister of state for transport Madhuri Misal. (FILE) more less

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“I was travelling in an autorickshaw near Pune railway station when a group of protesting drivers stopped the vehicle and forced us to get down midway. It was extremely inconvenient as I had to find another mode of transport to reach my destination. We understand that drivers have their demands, but why should ordinary passengers suffer for the sake of a protest? The authorities and unions should resolve their issues without harassing commuters,” recalled Dipti Mohite.

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Vaibhav Kokat said, “While autorickshaw drivers were on strike, passengers who were already travelling in autorickshaws were literally forced to get down and were abandoned midway. I do not know whether Pune has different RTO rules, but online ride-hailing apps are not allowed to operate freely here. Drivers also demand fares higher than the prices displayed on online apps. How long are ordinary passengers expected to tolerate this high-handedness? App-based passenger transport services are a citizens’ right. Instead of simplifying and facilitating these services, the government is busy doing things that are unnecessary.”

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{{^usCountry}} Autorickshaw unions had organised demonstrations at 11 am outside the offices of minister of state for transport Madhuri Misal and Maharashtra legislative assembly deputy speaker Anna Bansode, demanding cancellation of the bike taxi policy. A large number of autorickshaw- and cab- drivers and owners participated in the agitation, highlighting their growing resentment of the operation of allegedly illegal bike taxi services in Pune. The protest affected regular commuting across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with passengers facing difficulties reaching railway stations, workplaces and other destinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Autorickshaw unions had organised demonstrations at 11 am outside the offices of minister of state for transport Madhuri Misal and Maharashtra legislative assembly deputy speaker Anna Bansode, demanding cancellation of the bike taxi policy. A large number of autorickshaw- and cab- drivers and owners participated in the agitation, highlighting their growing resentment of the operation of allegedly illegal bike taxi services in Pune. The protest affected regular commuting across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with passengers facing difficulties reaching railway stations, workplaces and other destinations. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, representatives of the Pune District Rickshaw-Cab Drivers and Owners Action Committee held meetings with the resident deputy collector in the afternoon, and with officials of the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) at 7 pm on Monday. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha and a representative of the action committee, said, “We had a fruitful meeting with the RTO officials this evening. They have assured us that strict action will be initiated against Rapido bike taxis operating illegally across the city from Tuesday. Special squads will also be formed to take action against these services. We have decided to temporarily withdraw the agitation in view of the assurances given by the administration. However, this decision has been taken with the expectation that the assurances will be implemented promptly.”

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The committee has demanded immediate implementation of the assurances and a complete shutdown of all illegal bike taxi services in Pune. It has also warned the resident deputy collector and RTO officials that if such services are not completely stopped, autorickshaw- and cab- drivers and owners will launch an indefinite and intensified agitation. The strike was temporarily called off following the assurances from the administration, but the possibility of another protest remains if authorities fail to act. While the dispute between traditional transport operators and bike taxi aggregators continues, Monday’s agitation highlighted how commuters get caught in the crossfire.

On his part, deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale at Pune RTO said, “We have taken note of the complaints regarding the operation of unauthorised bike taxi services in Pune. Following the meeting with representatives of autorickshaw unions, we have assured them that enforcement action against illegal Rapido bike taxi services will be initiated from Tuesday. Special squads will be deployed to identify and take action against vehicles operating in violation of transport rules. The RTO will take necessary action as per the prevailing regulations.”

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