Pay road tax on time or face 100 fine daily, warns RTO

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune has appealed owners of vehicles registered under the special 'BH' (Bharat) series to clear pending road tax dues within the stipulated period else face penalty of ₹100 for each day of delay in addition to other fines.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy transport commissioner, said, “Owners of BH series vehicles are allowed to pay road tax in two-year installments instead of a lumpsum. However if payments are delayed, the system automatically calculates penalties at ₹100 per day. We appeal to all BH series vehicle owners to ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary financial burden.”

“Thousands of vehicles in Pune fall under the BH registration category and a large number of them are nearing their renewal deadlines. With the growing popularity of the scheme, especially among information technology (IT) professionals, employees of multinational companies, and central/state government staff, we expect compliance levels to rise once owners are made aware of the penalties,” Bhosale said.

The BH series registration system was introduced for government employees, defence personnel, and employees of central or state government undertakings, along with private sector employees working in companies with offices in more than four states or union territories. It helps vehicle owners avoid the hassle of re-registration when transferring their vehicles across states. Instead, owners are required to pay tax in two-year blocks.

According to the information shared by the RTO administration, the tax must be renewed after every two years. If not paid on time, the system automatically imposes a penalty of ₹100 per day, up to a maximum of ₹5,000 after which, further penalties may be levied. For instance, if a vehicle owner misses the due date by 26 days, a fine of ₹2,600 would apply in addition to the pending tax.

The BH registration scheme, launched in 2021, has become a preferred choice for frequent movers, particularly in metros like Pune, where corporate employees are often transferred to other states. Data from the Pune RTO shows that on an average, around 500 to 600 new vehicles are registered every month under the BH series. Transport officials emphasised that while the scheme offers flexibility and convenience for eligible owners, timely tax payment is mandatory. Failure to comply not only results in daily fines but can also lead to complications in renewal, insurance claims, and future vehicle transfers.