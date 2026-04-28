PCB to repair 900 streetlights, work to begin soon

PUNE: After months of complaints over poorly-lit roads and rising safety concerns, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has approved a ₹44 lakh project to repair nearly 900 damaged streetlights across the cantonment area. Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has approved a ₹44 lakh project to repair nearly 900 damaged streetlights across the area. (HT FILE)

The decision was finalised during a meeting of the board’s general body held earlier this week wherein a private agency was appointed to undertake repairs.

The appointed agency will undertake repairs and replacement of damaged fittings, while also inspecting wiring and fixtures to prevent recurring faults. Officials said priority will be given to the most critical and high-traffic roads before expanding the work to other affected areas.

The move comes on the back of sustained pressure from residents and defence personnel, who had repeatedly flagged the risks posed by dark stretches along busy roads. Residents and military personnel had raised concerns over poor visibility at night, pointing to increased risk of accidents, theft, and harassment. Several stretches were reported to be completely dark, affecting daily movement. “The situation was frustrating. It became unsafe for families and elderly residents to step out after dark,” said a senior army official.

An internal survey by the PCB’s electrical department found that close to 900 out of around 5,000 streetlight fittings had become non-functional over the past two years. Major roads affected included M G road, East Street, Sachapir Street, and Solapur highway – all of which see heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Officials acknowledged that the repair work had been delayed due to financial constraints, even as the number of faulty lights continued to rise. “The issue reached a point where it could no longer be deferred. Safety concerns, especially for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, were becoming serious,” a senior PCB official said.

PCB chief executive officer Vidyadhar Pawar said that the work will commence shortly. “The actual work will begin within a fortnight. Our endeavour is to complete it before the monsoon,” he said.

Local residents have welcomed the decision but stressed the need for timely execution. “The approval is a relief, but what matters is how quickly and effectively the work is completed,” said Camp-based activist Murtaza Poonawala.

If implemented as planned, the project is expected to significantly improve night-time visibility and enhance safety across the cantonment’s key roads, said cantonment resident Rajabhau Chavan.